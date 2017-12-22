Chatelaine Casting Call! Guys, We’re Looking At You



Chatelaine is putting together a big project about what it means to be a Canadian man today. We want to hear from guys from all walks of life.

If you’re a man between the ages of 25 and 65, come take part in our video and photo shoot on January 20 in Toronto. No prep is required — just be yourself. In return, we’ll provide good music (and plenty of snacks).

If you’d like to participate, email letters@chatelaine.rogers.com with your name, age and a photo (selfies are just fine), and we’ll send more details. It’s going to be fun!