Chatelaine Casting Call! Guys, We’re Looking At You

Chatelaine is putting together a big project about what it means to be a Canadian man today. We want to hear from guys from all walks of life.
If you’re a man between the ages of 25 and 65, come take part in our video and photo shoot on January 20 in Toronto. No prep is required — just be yourself. In return, we’ll provide good music (and plenty of snacks).
If you’d like to participate, email letters@chatelaine.rogers.com with your name, age and a photo (selfies are just fine), and we’ll send more details. It’s going to be fun!