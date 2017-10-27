7 Of This Year’s Most Riveting Mystery Novels

7. The Fall of Lisa Bellow, by Susan Perabo, $34

Get ready to be transported back to middle school, when mean girls were so mean they’d actually ask you to “please sit on the middle of your chair so your butt’s not hanging over the side? We’re trying to eat.” Whichever side of the cafeteria you sat on back then, it’s not hard to conjure the mortification and fury Meredith Oliver felt when Lisa Bellow called those words out to her one lunchtime. But then, one day after school, Meredith and Lisa find themselves facedown on the floor of a deli, ordered there by a man with a gun. The girls support each other through the terror until the man takes Lisa away with him. In the ensuing weeks and months, as the search for Lisa yields nothing, it’s unclear whether Meredith, whose purchase on reality has loosened considerably, is ever really going to come back either.