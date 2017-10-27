7 Of This Year’s Most Riveting Mystery Novels

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
The days are getting darker and Halloween is nigh. It’s the perfect time to lose yourself in a good mystery novel, like this year’s much-anticipated Into the Water, Paula Hawkins’ follow-up to The Girl on the Train. Or choose any one from this crop of worthy thrillers published in 2017 — from books with tough and sweet protagonists, to 20-year-old unsolved disappearances, to pitch-perfect portrayals of the agony of adolescence — and settle in because you’ll be hooked from the first page.
The three main characters in Macmillan’s third thriller flit across the book’s first three pages, to devastating effect. First come Noah and Abdi, 15-year-old best friends, the former chased by the latter after dark in a Bristol scrapyard and ultimately pleading — for what? — when they reach the edge of the canal that runs through the city like a “black ribbon.” And then comes Detective Inspector Jim Clemo, who kisses his therapist at the end of his last mandatory session — maybe because he’s so happy to be out of there, or maybe because her slim elegance makes him forget himself… In any case, you’re hooked.