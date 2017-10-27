Advertisement
Books

7 Of This Year’s Most Riveting Mystery Novels

Best friendships go awry, unrequited romance rekindles and old secrets come home to roost in these thrilling new mystery novels.

by

The days are getting darker and Halloween is nigh. It’s the perfect time to lose yourself in a good mystery novel, like this year’s much-anticipated Into the Water, Paula Hawkins’ follow-up to The Girl on the Train. Or choose any one from this crop of worthy thrillers published in 2017 — from books with tough and sweet protagonists, to 20-year-old unsolved disappearances, to pitch-perfect portrayals of the agony of adolescence — and settle in because you’ll be hooked from the first page.

1 of 7

Previous
Next

Odd Child Out, by Gilly Macmillan, $20

The three main characters in Macmillan’s third thriller flit across the book’s first three pages, to devastating effect. First come Noah and Abdi, 15-year-old best friends, the former chased by the latter after dark in a Bristol scrapyard and ultimately pleading — for what? — when they reach the edge of the canal that runs through the city like a “black ribbon.” And then comes Detective Inspector Jim Clemo, who kisses his therapist at the end of his last mandatory session — maybe because he’s so happy to be out of there, or maybe because her slim elegance makes him forget himself… In any case, you’re hooked.

Previous
Next

 

 

Resources