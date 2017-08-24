Celebrity Reading List: The Page-Turners That Mindy Kaling, Sarah Jessica Parker And More Can’t Put Down

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sarah Jessica Parker: No One Is Coming To Save Us by Stephanie Powell Watts
SJP has recently started working with the American Library Association in the hope that fans will follow her taste in books the way we followed her taste in urban tutus. Her first pick is a modern retelling of The Great Gatsby with African American characters. “Miss Watts has a gift for allowing her readers to feel deeply for her characters,” Parker said. “I feel jealous of anyone who will read it for the first time.”