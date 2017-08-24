Advertisement
Celebrity Reading List: The Page-Turners That Mindy Kaling, Sarah Jessica Parker And More Can’t Put Down

From a modern retelling of the Great Gatsby to a Gone Girl–like mystery, here’s what your favourite celebs have been reading recently.

Call it the Oprah effect. Celebrity book lovers are everywhere these days, and they’re sharing their favourite reads with fans. Here, your star-inspired reading list.

Sarah Jessica Parker: No One Is Coming To Save Us by Stephanie Powell Watts

SJP has recently started working with the American Library Association in the hope that fans will follow her taste in books the way we followed her taste in urban tutus. Her first pick is a modern retelling of The Great Gatsby with African American characters. “Miss Watts has a gift for allowing her readers to feel deeply for her characters,” Parker said. “I feel jealous of anyone who will read it for the first time.”

