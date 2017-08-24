Celebrity Reading List: The Page-Turners That Mindy Kaling, Sarah Jessica Parker And More Can’t Put Down

Hillary Clinton: The Jersey Brothers by Sally Mott Freeman

Speaking at the 2017 Book Expo of America, the could-a-been POTUS (sigh) joked that she’s had more time for reading this year than she had anticipated. “I just finished a terrific book that I was totally captivated by called The Jersey,” said HRC. The non-fiction tome covers the extraordinary experiences of three brothers during World War II and what happens when the youngest, Barton, goes missing after a Japanese attack in the Philippines and his brothers begin the journey to bring him home.