Eight best new books to read in August

From psychological thrillers to scandalous romances, this month’s Chatelaine Book Club reads are sure to entertain.

The Silent Wife by A.S.A. Harrison

Todd didn’t know how lucky he was: Jodi cooked, cleaned and turned a blind eye to his adultery, until he knocked up his best friend’s young daughter and everything changed forever. An epic thriller about overcoming betrayal and discovering that people aren’t always what they seem. The psychological twists and turns will leave you wondering if you can ever totally know anyone — including yourself. Reminiscent of Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl. —Anna Redman

The Silent Wife by A.S.A. Harrison, $18. Available at Indigo.ca and Amazon.ca.

