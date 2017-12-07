Advertisement
Bookworms Unite! The 20 Best Books of 2017

Add these gems to your must-read list.

It’s best-of-the-year time: our roundup of 2017 titles covers all the genres — memoir, sci-fi, essay, and literary fiction — with each selection offering a blend of superb writing and compelling narrative. Have a look and choose a book — or two. You still have time to read them while they’re hot.

Exit West by Mohsin Hamid
An alternate title for Hamid’s new novel may well be Love in the Time of Drone Strikes. Fiery Nadia and sweet Saeed fall fast in love, but their city is a war zone. With helicopters whirring overhead and explosions interrupting their courtship, the couple searches for a magical door rumoured to teleport them to a better life. –Rachel Heinrichs

