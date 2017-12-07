Bookworms Unite! The 20 Best Books of 2017

American War by Omar El Akkad

“I took the myriad conflicts that have defined the world during my lifetime — the Israeli-Palestinian wars, the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, the failed and failing Arab Spring revolutions — and dressed them in the clothes of a second American civil war.” This is how the award-winning Canadian journalist describes his absurdly ambitious debut novel, which brings the Middle East to the West and dares readers not to empathize. –R.H.

