The best fall reads: 27 awesome books for tea-and-blanket season

The shelves are stacked with compelling characters, twisty plots and buzzy authors (oh hey, Emma Donoghue). This reading list is so good you’ll forget Netflix exists.

The Parcel by Anosh Irani, $32.

Madhu, who was born a boy, chose to become a eunuch and identifies now as a third sex, known in Bombay’s red-light district as a hijra. Madhu was the jewel of the brothel and a skilled teacher of sex workers. Now, in her 40s, she’s begging in the streets — until she is brought back to prepare a trafficked girl for her fate, one neither of them can quite accept.

