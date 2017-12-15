Advertisement
Books

10 Books We Can’t Wait To Read In 2018

Early picks for next year’s reading list.

by

In the book world, spring starts in January — that’s when the season’s first titles start hitting shelves. In early 2018, you’ll find actor and activist Rose McGowan’s new memoir Brave, British novelist Jojo Moyes’s latest Me Before You book, and the much-buzzed-about sophomore outing from American writer Chloe Benjamin, The Immortalists. And that’s just January. Here are 10 exciting new reads from women authors that will make winter melt away that much faster.

1 of 10

Previous
Next

The Immortalists, by Chloe Benjamin, $27
How would you live if you knew when you were going to die? This is the question at the heart of Benjamin’s second novel, which opens in 1969 on the Lower East Side, New York City. Four young siblings visit a psychic and are each — separately — told the exact day of their death. Nine years later, they gather for their father’s funeral and compare notes: All but one are predicted to meet an early end. “I’m sorry we ever went to see her,” says Varya, the eldest. “The only thing she did was lodge the idea in our heads.” Later, the siblings will wonder: Can an idea become fate? Jan. 9

Previous
Next

Resources