10 Books We Can’t Wait To Read In 2018

The Immortalists, by Chloe Benjamin, $27

How would you live if you knew when you were going to die? This is the question at the heart of Benjamin’s second novel, which opens in 1969 on the Lower East Side, New York City. Four young siblings visit a psychic and are each — separately — told the exact day of their death. Nine years later, they gather for their father’s funeral and compare notes: All but one are predicted to meet an early end. “I’m sorry we ever went to see her,” says Varya, the eldest. “The only thing she did was lodge the idea in our heads.” Later, the siblings will wonder: Can an idea become fate? Jan. 9