Courteney Cox and nine other celebs on plastic surgery, regret — and what they’d never do

Courteney Cox recently copped to going overboard in her quest to maintain that youthful glow. In a recent issue of NewBeauty magazine, she blamed the pressures of the industry, the professionals who are always happy to encourage just one more injection and herself for not knowing when to say when. But she’s not the only celeb who’s coming clean about her plastic surgery past. These stars are getting real about what’s fake — and challenging tyrannical beauty standards, one bad Botox story at a time.
In NewBeauty, Cox explained how her complicated relationship with injectables started with good intentions:
“[W]hat would end up happening is that you go to a doctor who would say, ‘You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there.’ So you walk out and you don’t look so bad and you think, no one noticed — it’s good. Then somebody tells you about another doctor: ‘This person’s amazing. They do this person who looks so natural.’ You meet them and they say, ‘You should just do this.’ The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered and layered. You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, ‘Oh s–t, this doesn’t look right.’ And it’s worse in pictures than in real life.”