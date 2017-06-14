What Katy Perry and Taylor Swift can learn from these 10 epic celebrity feuds

The long-running feud between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift is the gossipy gift that keeps on giving — last week, Perry commented on their never-ending quarrel in new interview with British music mag NME, saying, “I’m… not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls.” Then, on June 9 — the same day Perry released her new album, Witness — Swift returned her entire back catalogue to Spotify and other streaming services. The latest? On an all-weekend livestream to promote Witness, Perry said she forgives Swift, and is sorry for the things she’s done, too. It’s certainly likely that Perry’s interest in dredging up all the, ahem, bad blood has something to do with the tour she’s promoting, so we may have to wait for Swift’s next release to get her side of the story. Until then, they may want to brush up on some of the juiciest celebrity battles of all time.

Photos, Carl Timpone, The Canadian Press (Paltrow); BEI/Shutterstock , The Canadian Press (Ryder). Gwyneth vs. Winona These days, the lifestyle guru and purveyor of GOOPness is best known for feuding with medical fact, which kind of makes you long for the good old days of girl drama. Picture it: Hollywood, 1997. Gwyn is fresh off her breakup with Brad Pitt, and turns to her gal pal Winona for support. They double dated Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, sported matching short haircuts and were generally the coolest celebrity besties around. Until they weren’t. According to industry lore, that’s because the script for Shakespeare in Love had originally gone to Winona. Gwyneth spotted it at her house, called her agent and by Oscar season 1999, she was on stage accepting a statue in that bubblegum pink ball gown. (Gwyneth swears that’s not how it went down, btw.)

