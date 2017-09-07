Why I Decided To Find A New Home For My Adopted Daughters

When author Joyce Maynard was in her late 50s, after being divorced for 25 years, she met her second husband, Jim, on Match.com. A year into their marriage, Jim was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and died 19 months later. Maynard’s new memoir, The Best of Us, is a loving look back at their relationship and their joy at finding a true partner late in life. In this excerpt, Maynard recounts a story she shared with Jim early in their courtship: her adoption of two sisters, Layla and Adenach, from Ethiopia in 2010, and the difficult time that followed.

We started every day, often before sunrise, with battles — over hair, over clothes, over food, but they were never about any of those things, really. One of our battles left Layla and me on the floor together, our arms and legs wrapped around each other in a wrestling match. I wept but she was silent as a stone, her jaw set, her eyes looking through me.

“I love you,” I told her, through tears, but what did that mean anymore?

“I hate you,” she told me.

With an ignorance that staggers me now — ignorance, and some arrogance no doubt — I had believed my love would be there like an eternal flame, and that this love of mine could fix whatever had been broken in my daughters’ lives. When it became apparent, as it swiftly did, that they would have miles to go before they trusted me (let alone loved me) — and that I would somehow have to keep going this way, for months and maybe years, with only the barest sign of affection coming back — I was filled with the most profound sense of despair I had ever known.

None of this should have been surprising. The two girls I called my daughters were bright, funny, strong, tenacious, brave. I also saw them as wary and hurt, and wisely defended against future loss, distrustful, and angry. They had not asked for some woman old enough to be their grandmother, who couldn’t even provide them with a father, to show up at their orphanage and take them away from their homeland, to Marin County, California, of all places. Why should they love me? And here came the hardest, most shameful and terrifying question I asked myself, alone in the dark: How long could my own love endure?

Visits to a therapist did not help. We’d sit in her office, week after week, as Layla said nothing. Finally the therapist told me there was no point bringing her back. “Just come on your own,” she told me. “You could use some help.”

I had always believed my stores of energy and devotion to children to be inexhaustible, but as the days wore on I could feel my reserves disappearing. I was sick with a sense of my own inability to be for my daughters the mother they had dreamed of finding in America, the mother I had always believed myself to be.

Six months into our time together I developed pneumonia and it hung on for months. I couldn’t work. I could barely climb the stairs. I couldn’t work.

I couldn’t meet the mortgage payments on our house, and called a realtor about putting it on the market. I looked at apartments, debated moving back east where life would be cheaper. But moving would not address the real problem. The problem was not the house, but the homeowner.

The first time the therapist suggested that I consider relinquishing the girls, I had put my hands over my ears and told her never to suggest this again. I talked with my other children — the ones I’d given birth to — who had their own grief to deal with over the girls. My sons, who knew them best, had loved them. They just weren’t around all that much. My daughter Audrey — the one who’d never believed this was a good idea — sighed deeply and long. “I don’t know what to tell you, Mom,” she said. Too kind to add, “I told you so.”

Then something happened that was, for us, the breaking point.

Layla was a beautiful natural runner, and with her long legs and graceful stride — and her fierce tenacity — she could run forever. For months, I’d brought her to the track in our town to run with her — in my old sweatpants, out of breath, with my knees aching, Layla in a purple tutu she loved, sailing past me on the track, effortless as a gazelle. The fact that I would even try to do this, as a 56-year-old woman who had never been a runner, no doubt served as indication of my desperation.

The idea had come to me that maybe, if I could find someone to run with Layla — if, in the company of a real runner, she could run far enough and hard enough — things might go better for her. English was frustrating to her. The alphabet was frustrating. Reading was frustrating. My presence infuriated her.

But for Layla, running was as natural as breathing, and so I allowed myself to imagine that if she could just keep running, she might actually find a way to gain her footing in America.

I went on Craigslist, not even sure who I was looking for, but the person I found there seemed, briefly, like the answer to my prayers.

Ashley was a distance runner, training for the Olympics on the trails of Mt. Tamalpais and looking for a place to stay rent-free. I called her up and offered her a room in our house if she would run with my daughter every day. Miles, if possible. The faster, the better.

Ashley moved in with us, and every day she took Layla running with her. But it had been a naive and foolish idea on my part to suppose that somehow Layla could run her way out of the place where we found ourselves. Her troubles just followed her onto the trail.

It turned out that Layla hated running with Ashley. One afternoon on the trail, the two of them got in a bad fight. When Layla started screaming, something terrible happened. The muscles in one side of her face suddenly froze. When Ashley brought her home that day — neither one of them speaking — she looked like a stroke victim. This would have been hard for anyone, but for a 12-year-old girl who already felt out of place at school, it was a disaster.

Every day now — to address her medical condition — we were making visits to doctors, to the emergency room, the acupuncturist, the therapist. Layla hated this, of course, but she hated what had happened to her face even more. And so she visited those doctors, and subjected herself to their tests, her eyes brooding, her jaw set. On the ride home after, she seldom spoke to me.

Whatever else was true of Layla’s condition, I knew she was deeply unhappy, and terrified by the idea that her face would look this way forever. I wanted to help her. But I was part of her problem.

The freezing of my Ethiopian daughter’s face gradually resolved, but the medical crisis became, for me, a stark message. I needed to find a better home for Layla and Adenach with two parents who could give them what I had failed to provide.

One night a couple of weeks after the running incident — with Ashley gone now, and Layla’s running shoes put away — I suggested to the girls that the three of us get in the hot tub and talk. It was a kind of conversation no parent I’d ever known could imagine having with her children, and one I would once have viewed as unthinkable. Now, though, we sat together in the bubbling water under the night sky, and I began, slowly, to speak the words.

“Before we left Ethiopia, to bring you home with me,” I told them, “I made a promise to everyone who loved you there that I would make sure you have a good life in America.” Silence then. The girls studied my face. The water swirled around us. “And you will have a good life here,” I said. “The best way for you to get that is for me to find you the right family.”

They needed a different mother, I said. They needed a father.

Of the many people I would encounter who would later judge me harshly for the decision I made to relinquish the girls — both strangers and those who knew me well, or supposed they did — there were two people at least who did understand, at least some ways, or did on that night anyway, my choice to relinquish my daughters. Those two were Layla and Adenach.

They sat very still in the hot tub as I talked to them that night, but for once there was no argument. They asked if they could bring their bicycles and their American Girl dolls to their new home. They asked if, in their new family, there would be other kids. “That would be a good idea,” I said.

There was no website to go consult to locate a new family for Layla and Adenach. The agency that had been so ready to accept my cheques two and a half years before had nothing to tell me now beyond the suggestion that if I broke the girls up, and made them available separately to different families, they were more likely to be re-adoptable.

“The little one in particular should be easy,” a woman at the agency said over the phone. “She’s so cute.”

“The girls stay together,” I told her. “There can be no question about that.”

On that first trip I’d made to Addis Ababa a year and a half before, I’d met a woman named Rachel, much younger than I — around the age of my daughter, in fact — who had come from Missouri to bring home a baby. She and her husband, Henry, had three birth children and were also raising a foster child, but they had made the decision to adopt an Ethiopian baby. Rachel had made the first visit to meet him at the orphanage. Later, Henry would be making the trip to bring him home.

These people were not even close to wealthy. In so many ways — religion, politics — we differed. But their decency and commitment was never in doubt, and neither was their strength. It had been clear to me, meeting Rachel, that for them a big, diverse tribe of a family was the most natural and right thing, not only for them but for the children.

Back before the girls came to live with me, when I used to get reports from the orphanage telling me how they were doing, the director had written to me about something that had happened after the visit of Henry, Rachel’s husband, when he’d come to bring home their infant son. After Layla had met Henry, she came to the orphanage director with a suggestion. Not having understood that Henry was married to Rachel, and taking a great liking to Henry, as anyone meeting him would, Layla suggested that I should marry Henry. That way we could all be together as a regular family with a mother and father.

Maybe I saw even then, in the innocent fantasy of a 12-year-old, an underlying wisdom. Though I had the heart in me for loving two more children, I did not possess the rest: I had no husband, no father to offer them, and at least for these particular girls, with their particular stories, that was crucial. More than this, I lacked the stability within my own life that would have allowed me to help them build stability in theirs.

In February of 2011, just 13 months after the bright, hope-filled day I’d brought my two girls home to begin our life together in Mill Valley, I wrote an email to Rachel and Henry to ask whether they would consider becoming parents to Layla and Adenach.

Within hours, they wrote me back. They had never stopped thinking about the girls, they told me. They had loved Adenach and Layla the minute they had met them so long ago back at the orphanage, even though they had travelled all those miles to adopt a different child.

Their house was small, but they had room in their lives. Their other children would love having two more sisters, and I knew my girls would feel good about the idea of living in a home bursting at the seams with children and grandparents — with a mother and father who seemed born for this.

