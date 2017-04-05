Advertisement
Living

Mad deals of the day: $60 off a Black & Decker breadmaker and more

A casual dress from Old Navy, Michael Kors flats and other daily steals.

by 0

Breadmaker
Roll up your sleeves and fulfill your baking dreams with this Black & Decker breadmaker. It has 10 pre-programmed settings and a crust setting that allows for regular or well-done crusts. $80 (from $140), Canadian Tire.

Black & Decker Deluxe 3-lb Breadmaker Canadian Tire

Dress
This sunny yellow dress is made from 100% cotton and has a casual, relaxed fit. $18 (from $37), Old Navy.

Heavy-Knit Shift Dress for Women Old Navy

Flats
These Michael Kors flats are made from suede and have a rubber sole, perfect for running comfy weekend errands or dressing up jeans. $68 (from $138), Browns Shoes.

Michael Kors May Moc, Browns Shoes

Throw pillow
Throw pillows are the easiest way to update the look and feel of your living room. The more layering of colours and patterns, the better! This one is made from cotton, filled with feather and has a textured shell. $42 (from $60), Hudson’s Bay.

859161060695_main

Suitcase
If you’ve been meaning to replace your outdated, clunky luggage, now is your chance. This beautiful burgundy Heys suitcase has two compartments and four spinning wheels for easy hauling. $144 (from $360), Sears.

Portal - Smart Luggage 21 Heys

More: 
Mad deals of the day: April 4
How to transform your dingy garage into a slick storage area and workspace
8 spring vegetables about to come into season
Resources