Breadmaker

Roll up your sleeves and fulfill your baking dreams with this Black & Decker breadmaker. It has 10 pre-programmed settings and a crust setting that allows for regular or well-done crusts. $80 (from $140), Canadian Tire.

Dress

This sunny yellow dress is made from 100% cotton and has a casual, relaxed fit. $18 (from $37), Old Navy.

Flats

These Michael Kors flats are made from suede and have a rubber sole, perfect for running comfy weekend errands or dressing up jeans. $68 (from $138), Browns Shoes.

Throw pillow

Throw pillows are the easiest way to update the look and feel of your living room. The more layering of colours and patterns, the better! This one is made from cotton, filled with feather and has a textured shell. $42 (from $60), Hudson’s Bay.

Suitcase

If you’ve been meaning to replace your outdated, clunky luggage, now is your chance. This beautiful burgundy Heys suitcase has two compartments and four spinning wheels for easy hauling. $144 (from $360), Sears.

