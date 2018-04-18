9 Of The Most Stunning Restaurant Bathrooms In Canada

1. Anh and Chi

Anh and Chi, an award-winning Vietnamese restautant located in the heart of Vancouver, is resplendent in sophisticated mid-century charm. The well-thought-out decor details extend all the way to the unisex lavatory, where private toilet rooms wrap around a sleek central trough sink that features gold faucets. The jungle-themed wallpaper and warm wood doors give the space a refined-yet-warm atomosphere.

2. Bank & Baron P.U.B., Calgary

The Bank & Baron Pub in Calgary is located the historic former Bank of Nova Scotia building on Stephen Avenue, in the heart of downtown. Built in 1931, this reclaimed space includes a lot of the original features, and the bathroom is no exception. The Art Deco decor features the original ornate ceilings and light fixtures, which are complemented by black and white tilework on the floors and walls, a geometric glass mosaic backsplash, gold-framed mirrors and marble sinks.

3. Grey Gardens, Toronto

Each of the four unisex bathrooms at Toronto’s Grey Gardens was personally decorated by owner Jen Agg. Every room features a different floral wallpaper and vintage mirror, as well as exposed pipes, rustic faucets, mid-century-style sconces, real towels to dry your hands with and a coat/purse hook that is high enough to keep your belongings from skimming the floor (hallelujah!).

4. Chop Steakhouse Bar, Across Canada

Chop Steakhouse has locations all across Canada, with each one featuring unique, selfie-worth bathrooms, but a couple really stand out. The Richmond, B.C., location features vaulted ceilings, plush couches and 8-foot-tall stone fountains, and the Calgary spot sports fitting cow-themed artwork, modern tilework and super high ceilings.

5. Cluny Bistro, Toronto

Warm, cozy and inviting are not usually the first words that spring to mind when talking about a bathroom, but the one at Toronto’s modern French Bistro, Cluny, is just that. From the stalls, featuring warm-hued wood and frosted glass doors; to the tiled floor, in shades of yellow and orange; the vanity, all brass and marble; and the soft lights, everything in this room has been carefully thought through and matches the atmosphere of the rest of the bistro.

6. Leña, Toronto

Walking down the hallway to the bathrooms at Toronto’s Leña restaurant is a bit like entering Alice’s Wonderland: A striking zebra-herringbone tile floor is flanked by dark and moody animal-print wallpaper. The luminous fish-eye mirror at the end of the hall just adds to the otherworldly feel.

7. Spring Grill House, Hamilton, Ont.

The washrooms at Hamilton’s Spring Grill House feature large, barrel-like stone sinks with floor-to-ceiling mirrors behind them, complete with built-in faucets. And the always-fresh flowers bring a hit of warmth to the moody space.

8. Mildred’s Temple Kitchen, Toronto

At Mildred’s Temple Kitchen, sleek slate walls and floors complement the hand-painted murals by Montreal artist Alice Jarry in the communal bathroom area that features a long, custom-built vanity. Off of this area are four individual washrooms, each with its own toilet, sink, custom lighting levels and soundtrack. The neatest part? When you lock the door a light goes off in the bar area, just like in an airplane, so you always know when there’s a free stall.

9. Otto’s Bierhalle, Toronto