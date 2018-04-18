Living

9 Of The Most Stunning Restaurant Bathrooms In Canada

Sure, the food at a restaurant is key. But there’s nothing quite like a stylish loo to give your dining-out experience that extra special touch.

by

Restaurant bathrooms are having a moment. Just take a look at Instagram: From a disco dance party in Toronto to a Gringotts-esque former bank in Calgary, bathrooms have become the selfie-spot when dining out. Here are nine of the best restaurant bathrooms in Canada.

Anh and Chi
9
view slideshow
Photos

Resources