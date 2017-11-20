7 Christmas Markets Across Canada To Get You In The Festive Spirit

Between the vendors selling tradition gingerbread treats, the chorus of carollers singing in the background and the smell of pine, Christmas markets are a surefire way to get into the festive spirit.

The first Christkindlmarkts, held in Germany and dating back to the 14th century, were places where farmers came to buy and sell goods. Over the years the markets have evolved into the jubilant events we know today, filled with stalls selling seasonal food, decorations, clothing and housewares — the perfect place to cross a few names off your gift list!

Find Christmas markets all across Canada in November and December, from Vancouver to Dartmouth.

Toronto Christmas Market In 2016, Fodor’s named this market one of the 10 best in the world. It’s held every year in Toronto’s historic Distillery district, and as you enter, you are immediately greeted by an over 50-foot white spruce decked out with more than 40,000 lights. After browsing through stalls selling unique items from all around the world, warm up in the heated outdoor beer and mulled-wine gardens. Runs: Nov. 16 to Dec. 23