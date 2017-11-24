6 Signs Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Could Announce Their Engagement Any Day Now

It’s been just over a year since the world started obsessing over Prince Harry and his (kind of) Canadian sweetheart Meghan Markle. Since then, we have learned that the pair are totally in love, recently had tea with Her Majesty, and may even already be engaged.

With royal watchers on tenterhooks, we unpack all of the reasons why Markle’s future princess status is looking more probable by the minute.

She made the move

Practically speaking, a royal wedding would mean one person relocating to the other side of the pond, and it probably wasn’t going to be the prince. News that Markle has quit her Toronto-based gig on Suits and vacated her apartment suggest that her latest trip to London is of a more permanent nature. Add to that the latest rumours that the royal couple have been house hunting in the mega-trendy Cotswolds area, currently home to the Beckhams, Kate Moss and former PM David Cameron.

She met the Queen

Royal protocol dictates that Her Majesty must approve the prospective spouses of any of the first six people in the line of succession to the throne, meaning last month’s tea at Buckingham Palace — was about a lot more than getting to know Granny. It wasn’t so long ago that MM’s divorced status would have been a major roadblock, as loyal viewers of The Crown are well aware. These days though, the d-word is not a deal-breaker (thanks Camilla!).

The BBC is on standby

An unnamed insider told the London Evening Standard that the BBC has been “primed” for a royal announcement, meaning a lot of royal reporters will be cancelling their weekend plans.

The bookies are calling it

On Thursday, the English betting website Ladbrokes shut down betting on any aspect of a Harry-Meghan marriage. The odds currently sit at 4/6 for the pair marrying in 2018.

Meghan Markle’s Super-Cute Winter Boots — And 9 More Pairs To Get The Look

The venue may be booked

Per the royal calendar, Windsor Castle (which is generally open for public viewings) will be closed on April 20 of next year. Responding to a request from the Daily Mail, royal reps said they had no comment on private events.

You can Google it

The all-knowing, all-seeing tech company is so confident in a royal wedding that they are already id’ing Princess Kate as Markle’s “Sister In Law” in their search function. Is it possible they know something we don’t? Of course it is — they’re Google.