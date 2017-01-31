Can you afford to have a second baby?

Calculating the expense of having another baby can be overwhelming. Here, our friends at Today’s Parent have broken it down. The bad news? Child care will cost you almost $30,000. The good news? Baby clothes are free!

More:

How to get your kids to help with chores

The best kid-friendly spots in Toronto that parents will love too

Winter skin care: 13 cleansers that won’t leave skin a dry, flakey mess