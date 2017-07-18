Mad deals of the day: A flattering $20 Reitmans midi dress and more

Midi dress

This short-sleeved midi dress can be paired with flats or sneakers for easy everyday wear. $20 (from $55), Reitmans.



Woven basket

This woven seagrass basket can skew either rustic or modern, depending on your décor — meaning it works anywhere from cottage to sleek condo. $63 (from $80), CB2.



Leather notebook

This vintage inspired leather notebook features a soft cover, wrap-around closure and ruled pages. $25 (from $38), Indigo.



Coffee table

This ultra-modern coffee table features two surfaces that swivel into different configurations. $230 (from $400), Structube.



Slim crop chinos

Casual and easy to match, these pants are a staple piece that can be worn well into fall. $37 (from $65), The Gap.



More:

Mad deals of the day: $52 off a spacious Lacoste tote and more

The dreamiest coffee shops in Canada (that also serve top-notch coffee)

15 cute, comfy shorts that actually cover your behind