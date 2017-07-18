Advertisement
Mad deals of the day: A flattering $20 Reitmans midi dress and more

Transitional chinos from The Gap, a versatile basket from CB2 and other daily steals.

Midi dress
This short-sleeved midi dress can be paired with flats or sneakers for easy everyday wear. $20 (from $55), Reitmans.
Reitmans dress

Woven basket
This woven seagrass basket can skew either rustic or modern, depending on your décor — meaning it works anywhere from cottage to sleek condo. $63 (from $80), CB2.
CB2 Basket

Leather notebook
This vintage inspired leather notebook features a soft cover, wrap-around closure and ruled pages. $25 (from $38), Indigo.
Indigo Notebook

Coffee table
This ultra-modern coffee table features two surfaces that swivel into different configurations. $230 (from $400), Structube.
Structube coffee table

Slim crop chinos
Casual and easy to match, these pants are a staple piece that can be worn well into fall. $37 (from $65), The Gap.
The Gap Chinos

