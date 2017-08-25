Mad Deals of The Day: A Cute, $28 Saddle Bag from Bentley and More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bag For days when you don’t want to lug around a tote, this cross-body faux-leather saddle bag will have you covered. The compact cutie has a braided design on the outside, and a spacious compartment and a cellphone pocket on the inside. $28 (from $40), Bentley. Knit Tank This coral knit tank from Gap has a lovely extra detail in the back — criss-cross laces. $23 (from $50), Gap.
Shorts
Pair these crisp high-waisted shorts with a button-up blouse or tank top for a beachy, summery vibe. $15 (from $35), H&M.
Iced Tea Tumbler No need to buy iced tea when you can make your own with this tumbler. After you brew your tea, just fill in the ice chamber and enjoy! Also available in black and pink. $18 (from $30), Indigo.
Slip-ons These Glenn-M slip-ons prove that casual can be dressy. The mesh and wrap-around band provide support for long days on your feet. $50 (from $100), Capezio.