Mad Deals of The Day: A Cute, $28 Saddle Bag from Bentley and More

The cutest saddle bag that’s 30 percent off at Bentley, a knit tank with a surprise detail at Gap, and other daily steals.

For days when you don’t want to lug around a tote, this cross-body faux-leather saddle bag will have you covered. The compact cutie has a braided design on the outside, and a spacious compartment and a cellphone pocket on the inside. $28 (from $40), Bentley. bentley mia and luca chatelaine mad deal
Knit Tank
This coral knit tank from Gap has a lovely extra detail in the back — criss-cross laces. $23 (from $50), Gap.
Shorts
Pair these crisp high-waisted shorts with a button-up blouse or tank top for a beachy, summery vibe. $15 (from $35), H&M.
Iced Tea Tumbler
No need to buy iced tea when you can make your own with this tumbler. After you brew your tea, just fill in the ice chamber and enjoy! Also available in black and pink. $18 (from $30), Indigo.
Slip-ons
These Glenn-M slip-ons prove that casual can be dressy. The mesh and wrap-around band provide support for long days on your feet. $50 (from $100), Capezio.
