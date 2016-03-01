Sophie Grégoire Trudeau projects the same relentless optimism as the prime minister, launching herself into crowds, sharing personal stories and occasionally — to her critics’ delight — bursting into song. “Being real is not a strategy,” she says. But her approach has made her the indispensable other half of the Trudeau charm offensive

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is running late. I’m waiting at our scheduled meeting spot, an unfussy neighbourhood restaurant on an unfancy commercial strip in Ottawa, almost 100 days after her husband, Justin Trudeau, became prime minister and the Liberal Party was elected with an unanticipated majority. I suspect the location, with craft beer on tap and locally sourced beef burgers on the menu, is a bit of political set design, meant to show me that Grégoire Trudeau is a regular person, not a lady who lunches. Once she arrives, though, with hugs for the staff, it’s clear she picked the place because she’s a regular. It’s close to her home, a cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall, and to the public school (yes, public, not private) where her children Xavier, 8, and Ella-Grace, 7, are students.

She was late to our meeting, she explains, because she had to put her youngest child, two-year-old Hadrien, down for a nap. “I still feed him,” she says, with a frown that is half pleased and half embarrassed. “I know he’s my last one; it’s a little hard to give it up.” And so my meeting with the prime minister’s wife begins with a brief conversation about breastfeeding.

On another day, in another restaurant with another profile subject, this might have felt awkward. But Grégoire Trudeau, 40, projects the same regal, disarming warmth as her husband — so much so, you sometimes have to wonder how they managed to find each other. They both launch themselves into crowds and pose eagerly for photogenic selfies. They even talk alike, favouring sunny ways and sweeping platitudes that most people would deem too mortifyingly corny to say. Grégoire Trudeau describes the long election campaign as an “unbelievable opportunity to create more justice in the world” and the past three months as a “beautiful blooming.” But she can also be blunt. When I ask what it’s like to have attention paid to how she dresses and what she says, she corrects me: “You’re talking about two separate things: clothes and speech.” She is pleased to showcase Canadian designers, she says. (Though there’s a fine line between being a booster and a billboard: The $7,000 brooch she borrowed from Birks to meet the Queen did raise some eyebrows.) She adds, “What I’m doing now — getting out and talking to Canadians — is a natural extension of the work I was doing before I met my husband. I want to use the platform I’m blessed to have been given.”

As the spouse of the prime minister — who is head of government, not head of state — Grégoire Trudeau has no official role, salary, staff or title (and she is not partial to “the prime minister’s wife”). She has neither the ceremonial clout of the governor general’s spouse nor the clearly defined job description of an American First Lady, who employs a team and is expected to pursue an agenda. “If a prime minister’s wife wants to play a public role,” says Canadian historian and author Charlotte Gray, “she really has to invent it.” Her predecessors mostly kept a low profile. But for her, that’s a virtual impossibility; profile comes with the Trudeau name.

Her mother-in-law, Margaret Trudeau, who married Pierre when she was just 22, was a rare Canadian political wife who was actually a celebrity. This was partly by her own design (partying with the Stones!) and partly a creation of paparazzi who revelled in her erratic behaviour (later attributed to undiagnosed bipolar disorder). She once likened becoming the wife of a prime minister to having “a glass panel… gently lowered into place around me, like a patient in a mental hospital who is no longer considered able to make decisions and who cannot be exposed to a harsh light.”

Grégoire Trudeau, by contrast, is the picture of blissed-out calm, all light and grace. Everything about her is understated, from her skinny jeans and Aritzia blouse (“a Canadian company,” she notes when I ask) to her handlers — an assistant and a communications person who seat themselves nearby with a stack of work — and a dark SUV with a member of her security detail parked out front.

Over the past three months, the couple have sparked a new outbreak of Trudeaumania, which is expressed across Canada both as adulation and loathing. Internationally, it’s pure love. They’ve hung out with the Queen and will be guests at a state dinner with the Obamas in March. The global media has trumpeted their cosmopolitan charm and good looks, as well as Trudeau’s progressive, ambitious agenda. He has been profiled in the New York Times Magazine and will soon appear on 60 Minutes. Vogue featured a photo of the prime minister and his wife locked in a steamy embrace. Grégoire Trudeau, a yoga-loving earth mama who can also rock a form-fitting Oscar de la Renta dress, has been mentioned alongside Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton as a style icon.

As Gray describes her, Grégoire Trudeau is both “glamorously Instagram-ready and totally unpretentious.” As she herself acknowledges, “I’m an extrovert — a social being. It would be difficult to be in this position, I think, if I wasn’t like that.” She knows she is perpetually on display, scrutinized by social media as well as her husband’s fans and detractors alike. Still, when asked for the biggest surprise of these first 100 days, she replies, “The negative things that can be said — I thought they would affect me more. They don’t. I mean, I’m not immune, trust me. But I know who I am and what I have to give.”

So she remains, as always, staunchly uninhibited. On election night, as Trudeau thanked his supporters, Grégoire Trudeau stood in the audience, hands pressed over her heart, gazing up at him. The look — joyous, adoring, passionate — was so naked, it was almost uncomfortable to witness. Journalist Shannon Proudfoot joked on Twitter: “If I ever closed my eyes and gestured beatifically at my husband the way Sophie did, he would back away, assuming I was about to murder him.” Somehow, Grégoire Trudeau owns it.