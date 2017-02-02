What $460,000 buys you across Canada this week, including an entire island

1. A giant chalet in the Laurentians

Address: 210 Rue de la Petite-Corniche

Where: Sainte-Adele, Quebec

Price: $465,000

Specs: 5 beds, 5 baths

This chalet boasts expansive views, five bedrooms (!), five bathrooms (!) and copious rustic, exposed beams spanning three floors. Even better, this 1964 beauty has grand stone fireplaces in multiple rooms for added drama and period charm. The property can be picked up fully furnished, which is either an upside or a downside, depending on your tastes.

2. A tennis lover’s dream, tucked into the woods on the Lake of Bays

Address: 50 Prices Point Road

Where: Lake of Bays, Ontario

Price: $450,000

Specs: 2 beds, 1 bath

What’s the most no-nonsense thing to do with 22 acres of property near the Lake of Bays? Build a full-size tennis court, of course, along with a three-bay garage (one of the bays has been converted into a full kitchen). There’s a also a living room, two bedrooms and bathroom, and while it’s not overly big at 580 square feet, it will do for annual family tennis tourneys (four parking spaces!) or as party HQ for the next big-screen Federer/Nadal matchup.

3. Your own private Bedrock

Address: DI 5759 Blind Bay

Where: Sechelt, British Columbia

Price: $469,000

Specs: 2 beds, 1 bath

Because of the steep, rugged fjords just up the coast from Vancouver, there’s no access road to most of the coastal mainland. But with government talk of a connector bridge to the area known as the Sunshine Coast, this private island starts to look like a good investment to hedge your bets. Either way, you’ll need a boat to access your own private island in Blind Bay, just off Hardy Island. Bedrock Island comes with a rustic summer cottage replete with a new aluminum ramp and dock for year-round protected deep-water moorage.

