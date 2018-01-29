This Genius $15 Gadget Means Your Bathtub Drain Will Never Clog Again

Cleaning the bathtub drain is one of the least-fun household chores in existence. I’ve tried just about every drain catcher, but they’re not only gross,(seriously, who likes pulling out a build up of soap-covered hair from the drain — literally no one) they’ve left me with clogged drains because hair often slips through the catcher. That all changed when I tried the TubShroom, which got rave reviews online.

This little plastic gadget ($15) makes lofty claims — that it’s “guaranteed to catch every single hair every time you take a shower,” that you can say goodbye to clogged drains forever and that it won’t disrupt the flow of water. Supposedly, cleaning it only takes “one effortless move.” And, after about six months of using it in my shower, I can confidently say that this is the only product you will ever need to keep your bathroom drain unclogged.

How it works: After removing your normal bathtub plug, you simply place it in your drain, and the top sits just above the drain, catching hair as the water flows down. (One catch: if you want to take a bath, you have to remove it and put a plug in — it’s not a stopper.) It works in most standard tub drains. (There’s a separate ShowerShroom for standup showers.)

How to clean it: I find that I have to clean it every two weeks or so (but there are only two of us, so if you have a larger family, it might need more tending). Take a cloth or piece of tissue — the ‘shroom can be dry or wet, but I find it works best if you’ve just had a shower — and in one motion grab the hair (which comes off all at once) and throw out the tissue. Honestly, it’s that easy.

Where to buy: Tubshroom.com or Amazon.ca.