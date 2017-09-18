The 3 Best Places To Buy Art (And How To Do It Well)

Buying Art Online

Start with a credible source: Search notable blogs or trusted media sources first. You’ll start to see some of the same galleries being listed.

Check out the materials: Make sure proper, long-lasting archival materials are used. With photography, look for museum-quality printing processes such as C-prints.

Be Quantity Conscious: Be wary of open or non-limited editions, where the image can be printed repeatedly; they’re essentially posters.

Buying Art From a Fair

Have a pen and paper at the ready: Write down the galleries and stand numbers of the artists you like. Have a drink and a think, then make another round.

Don’t buy for investment: Buy what you like, not what you think you should be buying. Buy because you love it.

Try and resist to buy art that matches back to the sofa: A collection is a reflection of you, it’s whatever you decide to collect.

Buying From A Commercial Gallery

Don’t assume galleries are out of your league: Pricing depends on many factors. Galleries representing emerging artists are often quite affordable.

Understand how pricing works: An artist’s popularity and experience are factors when pricing art — very generally, the bigger the piece, the bigger the price. Medium also matters: Oil paintings are often costly because of the time they take to dry. Finally, there’s supply and demand! The more an artist’s work is collected, the more you can expect to pay.

Ask for affordable options: Layaway and instalment options are also good ways to acquire larger, more expensive works.