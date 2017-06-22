11 gorgeous botanical gardens to visit across Canada this summer

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
What better way to spend a summer afternoon than literally stopping to smell the roses? Luckily, Canada has no shortage of beautiful gardens. Canada’s Garden Route offers an extensive list of all the horticulture experiences the country has to offer. We scanned the list, and chose 11 showstoppers that are open to the public across the country:
The Pyramids at Muttart Conservatory in Alberta offer a truly unique garden experience. Each pyramid is home to a different biome, where diverse collections of plants, particular to that climate, are displayed all year round. A fourth pyramid houses feature displays that are updated and changed almost eight times per year. Guided tours take place on Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays. If you are looking to explore the pyramids on your own, self-guided tours are available every day of the week. Learn more: edmonton.ca.