Before And After: How To Overhaul A Teeny Bathroom For Under $250

This week, in our video series The Home Primp, we set out to transform a very narrow powder room off a condo’s kitchen.

The challenge: This long, narrow bathroom lacked pizzazz, and the concrete floors were making it feel cold and lacklustre. And since it’s the bathroom guests use, the owner wanted it to feel inviting.

How we primped it: Flamingo wallpaper. Enough said. (And a handful of fun accessories that really warm the space up.)

How much we spent: $248 (Some items used for styling not included in the total).

Watch the full transformation above.

Products featured: