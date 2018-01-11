How We Gave A Teeny Home Office A Gorgeous Makeover For Under $200

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
This week, in our video series The Home Primp, we set out to transform a teeny tiny mudroom into a beautiful home office.
The challenge: The apartment, which is the ground floor of a home on a quiet residential street in Toronto, has a teeny tiny mudroom that backs off the bedroom. Because the owner uses the front door, it was a strange space to keep coats and shoes, especially when guests came over (they’d have to walk through the whole house to hang up their jackets). Instead, we primped it into a gorgeous, organized home office.
How we primped it: A beautiful pendant light, some genius organizational hacks to keep those pesky cords organized, a office chair and a few coats of paint on an old dresser, turned a sterile space into a cozy work retreat.