How We Gave A Teeny Home Office A Gorgeous Makeover For Under $200

This week, in our video series The Home Primp, we set out to transform a teeny tiny mudroom into a beautiful home office.

The challenge: The apartment, which is the ground floor of a home on a quiet residential street in Toronto, has a teeny tiny mudroom that backs off the bedroom. Because the owner uses the front door, it was a strange space to keep coats and shoes, especially when guests came over (they’d have to walk through the whole house to hang up their jackets). Instead, we primped it into a gorgeous, organized home office.

How we primped it: A beautiful pendant light, some genius organizational hacks to keep those pesky cords organized, a office chair and a few coats of paint on an old dresser, turned a sterile space into a cozy work retreat.

How much we spent: $194

Watch the full transformation above.

Products featured: