Home Decor

The 40 best home decor tricks you need to know

Timeless advice on accents, window treatments, finding the right-sized rug and more.

by

1 of 40

Previous
Next
Photo, Sian Richards.

1. Keep investment pieces neutral

Stick to creams, beiges and greys for your sofa and headboard. Get trendy with less expensive items, like pillows and accessories.

Previous
Next

5 sleek, easy ways to keep your kitchen waste organized (and odour-free)
10 common outdoor decorating mistakes (and how to avoid them)
The 9 best red paint colours, from bold and bright to dark and moody
Resources