7 Gorgeous (And Temporary!) Décor Products Renters Can Use To Make Boring Apartments Their Own

Renters face a few obstacles when it comes to customizing their homes: they generally can’t paint, wallpaper or create a gallery wall. But the truth is, there are so many products on the market that can beautifully update a space — without requiring a new paint job or holes in the walls. Here are some of the best (and quick!) ways renters can make their space their own:

Decorative window film Maintain your privacy without having to hang curtains and add some pretty patterns to your space while you’re at it. Bonus: this stuff is removable and reusable. From $19, Amazon.