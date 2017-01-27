How to mount and care for a staghorn fern

This beloved ’70s wall-mounted plant is back in style!

  0

Crown Flora Studio owner Adam Mallory shows you how to mount, hang and care for this groovy wall plant. (It’s easier than you may think!)

