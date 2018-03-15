Editors' Picks

58 Of The Best Spring Buys To Brighten Your Home — All For Under $100

Here are the best ways to welcome spring into your home this season.

Spring is almost here and that means it’s time to trade those cozy blankets and textured knit cushions for bright colours and bold patterns. We’ve searched high and low for the best spring home decor ideas to brighten up your home this season, including fun bathroom accessories (like a bathmat that doubles as an area rug), beautiful planters to house your indoor greenery and entertaining essentials like a pineapple-shaped serving board. The best part? They’re all under $100.

