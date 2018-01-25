Advertisement
Our Home Editor’s 5 No-Fail Styling Tricks For Awkward Small Spaces

What do you do with that empty corner in your home that serves no function? Here are a few clever ideas.

by

This week, in our video series The Home Primp, we set out to transform an awkward, underused space in a moderately sized downtown Toronto condo.

The challenge: This condo has a long entryway, which opens up to a wasted space off the kitchen. Because it’s so central (and also next to the owner’s home office), it’s on display at all times. But, the free space meant that it had become a landing pad/storage area for the owner’s clutter.

Small space ideas for an awkward corner

Here’s what the corner looked like before its makeover.

How we primped it: Chatelaine home editor Alexandra Gater used her five tried-and-true styling solutions to outfit this space: a beautiful light, a cozy rug, lots of texture (hello, plants!) some fun, custom art and reusing existing furniture in a different way. Don’t want to drop $200? Don’t worry — even making use of just one of these elements will spruce up a boring corner in your home.

Small space ideas: The Home Primp corner makeover

Here’s what the corner looked like after being primped.

How much we spent: $199

Watch the full transformation above.

Products featured:

Photos

