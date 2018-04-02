How To Transform A Tiny, Boring Bathroom Into A Stylish, Organized Retreat For Under $250

The challenge:

Though this extremely small bathroom in a semi-detached home had great bones (a vinyl bamboo floor and an original clawfoot tub), it was lacking personality, organization and colour — all things you want in a small space.

How we primped this small bathroom:

Home Editor Alexandra Gater installed a brand new bathroom backsplash using removable, stick-on tiles that look like the real thing (also perfect for renters), added a stylish light (which only cost $18) and transformed the bathroom vanity using inexpensive buys and a little DIY spray paint magic to spruce up existing accessories. And of course, you can’t forget bathroom organization. Using amber apothecary bottles and a retro label maker, Gater shows you how to transform your bathroom vanity and cabinet into an organized dream.

How much we spent:

$231

Watch the full transformation above.

Products featured: