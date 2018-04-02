How To Transform A Tiny, Boring Bathroom Into A Stylish, Organized Retreat For Under $250

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Though this extremely small bathroom in a semi-detached home had great bones (a vinyl bamboo floor and an original clawfoot tub), it was lacking personality, organization and colour — all things you want in a small space.
How we primped this small bathroom:
Home Editor Alexandra Gater installed a brand new bathroom backsplash using removable, stick-on tiles that look like the real thing (also perfect for renters), added a stylish light (which only cost $18) and transformed the bathroom vanity using inexpensive buys and a little DIY spray paint magic to spruce up existing accessories. And of course, you can’t forget bathroom organization. Using amber apothecary bottles and a retro label maker, Gater shows you how to transform your bathroom vanity and cabinet into an organized dream.