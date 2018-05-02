Reese Witherspoon Has A New Outdoor Line — Here Are The 6 Best Finds

If you’ve always dreamed of throwing an outdoor party Reese Witherspoon style — now’s your chance. Witherspoon’s lifestyle brand Draper James was already filled with all things pretty — everything from classic, tailored floral dresses to decorative accents embellished with the slogan “howdy” (the brand is, after all, inspired by the actor’s Southern upbringing). And now, she’s teamed up with Crate & Barrel to create a line of outdoor accessories filled with lots of blue, checks, and melamine dishes covered in magnolias. Here’s our favourite picks from the line, available now in Canada:

