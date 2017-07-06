A rundown motel in Ontario got an overhaul — and you won’t believe what it looks like now

Known for more than 50 years as Sportsman Motel, this once-standard southern Ontario road stop in Prince Edward County was in serious need of an overhaul. Enter two Toronto-based design-savvy wine enthusiasts, Sarah Sklash and April Brown, who bought the motel in June 2016. It took the duo half a year to strip away all of the motel’s Formica, carpeted and dark furnishings. In May, they finally opened the doors of The June Motel, outfitted with beautiful rooms (and a glass of cold local vino on the side). The bonus? It’s pretty affordable.

Photo, Lauren Miller. The wine lobby A bright spot to sip a cold glass of wine.

