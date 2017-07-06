A rundown motel in Ontario got an overhaul — and you won’t believe what it looks like now

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The June Motel in Prince Edward County offers a stylish place to rest your head on a weekend getaway in wine country. Photo, Lauren Miller.
Known for more than 50 years as Sportsman Motel, this once-standard southern Ontario road stop in Prince Edward County was in serious need of an overhaul. Enter two Toronto-based design-savvy wine enthusiasts, Sarah Sklash and April Brown, who bought the motel in June 2016. It took the duo half a year to strip away all of the motel’s Formica, carpeted and dark furnishings. In May, they finally opened the doors of The June Motel, outfitted with beautiful rooms (and a glass of cold local vino on the side). The bonus? It’s pretty affordable.
Flip through to take a sneak peak at this gorgeous spot — plus what it looked like before the reno.