A rundown motel in Ontario got an overhaul — and you won’t believe what it looks like now

Two women turned a traditional motel into getaway eye candy in one of Ontario’s best summer vacation spots.

The June Motel in Prince Edward County offers a stylish place to rest your head on a weekend getaway in wine country. Photo, Lauren Miller.

Known for more than 50 years as Sportsman Motel, this once-standard southern Ontario road stop in Prince Edward County was in serious need of an overhaul. Enter two Toronto-based design-savvy wine enthusiasts, Sarah Sklash and April Brown, who bought the motel in June 2016. It took the duo half a year to strip away all of the motel’s Formica, carpeted and dark furnishings. In May, they finally opened the doors of The June Motel, outfitted with beautiful rooms (and a glass of cold local vino on the side). The bonus? It’s pretty affordable.

Flip through to take a sneak peak at this gorgeous spot — plus what it looked like before the reno.

Photo, Lauren Miller.

The wine lobby

A bright spot to sip a cold glass of wine.

