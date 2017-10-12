Later, Pumpkins: Why Pineapples, Watermelon And More Are The Hottest Thing In Halloween Décor

It’s officially Halloween season, which means it’s finally acceptable to pick up a knife and carve the heck out of a bright orange gourd. But if you’re looking to up your jack-o’-lanterns game this October, pass over the pumpkins and pick another fruit or veggie to transform.

Pineapple

Over the past few years, pineapples have become a popular alternative to the classic pumpkin. Stop worrying about whether or not these tropical fruits are passé — they look adorable when set aglow.

Watermelon

For something with a little more surface area, try a watermelon. It might be tricky to scoop out the interior, but it’d be a tasty task to tackle. Watermelon jack-o’-lanterns look great next to their pumpkin brethren (green and orange are contrasting colours after all).

Play around with your watermelon lantern—like these creative carvers who made theirs into all four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Cantaloupe

This orange-on-the-inside melon will give you a subtle hint of colour if you choose to give it the jack-o’-lanterns treatment this Halloween.

Avocado

It’d be pretty tough to make a traditional-looking jack-o’-lanterns with an avocado, but avo-artist Danielle Barresi has managed to make everyone’s favourite green fruit a little spookier with her intricate carvings.

Pepper

Put your knife skills to the test and up your stuffed pepper game for a super festive Halloween meal. Don’t worry if your filling oozes out — your meal will just look extra disgusting, which is kind of the point this time of year.

