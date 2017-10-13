The Best White Paint Colours For Five Completely Different Looks

White is so much more than white. Thanks to different undertones, it can either warm up a room or cool it down. Here’s five different hues of white that will transform your space, depending on your decor style.

Traditional

For a more formal look, search for whites that have grey or green undertones like Farrow & Ball’s Slipper Satin on the walls below. This white creates a soft feel, perfect for a room filled with elegant, traditional decor.

Contemporary

Classic black and white decor is always in style. For this look, search for a hard-hitting “pure white” colour with cool (usually blue) undertones, like Benjamin Moore’s sleek Super White featured on the walls below.

Rustic

For a rustic look, avoid stark whites and instead look for colours that have creamy yellow undertones, like Parchment Paper from the Chatelaine Colour Collection on the cabinets below.

Modern

This style works best with a warm white, like Farrow and Ball’s Wimborne White on the walls below. Try incorporating wood accents in an all-white room to make it feel less stark, and instead more organic.

Vintage

We love this whimsical style, complete with floaty pastel fabrics and weathered wood accents. Try Benjamin Moore’s Distant Grey to complete this look — its soft-grey undertones result in a warm, vintage-looking hue.