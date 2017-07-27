Advertisement
How to Transform Your Boring Office Cubicle into a Cozy Haven for Under $50

Decorating your office cubicle may be the last thing on your mind, but the reality is, many of us spend more of our time at our desk than anywhere else. Why shouldn’t you primp it up a little?

by

This week, in our new home video series The Home Primp, we set out to update and organize a grey, lacklustre cubicle at Chatelaine headquarters in Toronto.

The challenge: This office was in need of a serious overhaul — there was no real desk organization system, the walls were uninspiring and the space didn’t feel very comfortable. I mean, just look at it…

work office makeover

How we primped it: We brought in homey elements that we already owned, keeping the cost of this space low. We added an inspo board and a quickie gallery wall, and upgraded simple stationery items like thumb tacks and a pencil holder with a can of gold spray paint. Back to work!

How much we spent: $49

Products we used:
Succulent wrapping paper
Krylon premium metallic gold spray paint
Chatelaine emoji collection
Minted Rice wall art print by Bryn Namavari
H&M Home storage basket
H&M Home round metal storage basket
Ikea Fjalla box with lid
HomeSense mint green desk organizer
Lowe’s standard clay pot
Erika mint Tempo phone dock
HomeSense table lamp
H&M Home moss-knit blanket in grey

Watch the full transformation above!

