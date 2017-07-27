How to Transform Your Boring Office Cubicle into a Cozy Haven for Under $50

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
This week, in our new home video series The Home Primp, we set out to update and organize a grey, lacklustre cubicle at Chatelaine headquarters in Toronto.
The challenge: This office was in need of a serious overhaul — there was no real desk organization system, the walls were uninspiring and the space didn’t feel very comfortable. I mean, just look at it…
How we primped it: We brought in homey elements that we already owned, keeping the cost of this space low. We added an inspo board and a quickie gallery wall, and upgraded simple stationery items like thumb tacks and a pencil holder with a can of gold spray paint. Back to work!