How to Transform Your Boring Office Cubicle into a Cozy Haven for Under $50

This week, in our new home video series The Home Primp, we set out to update and organize a grey, lacklustre cubicle at Chatelaine headquarters in Toronto.

The challenge: This office was in need of a serious overhaul — there was no real desk organization system, the walls were uninspiring and the space didn’t feel very comfortable. I mean, just look at it…

How we primped it: We brought in homey elements that we already owned, keeping the cost of this space low. We added an inspo board and a quickie gallery wall, and upgraded simple stationery items like thumb tacks and a pencil holder with a can of gold spray paint. Back to work!

How much we spent: $49

Products we used:

Succulent wrapping paper

Krylon premium metallic gold spray paint

Chatelaine emoji collection

Minted Rice wall art print by Bryn Namavari

H&M Home storage basket

H&M Home round metal storage basket

Ikea Fjalla box with lid

HomeSense mint green desk organizer

Lowe’s standard clay pot

Erika mint Tempo phone dock

HomeSense table lamp

H&M Home moss-knit blanket in grey



Watch the full transformation above!

