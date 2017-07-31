Home Decor

12 pro secrets to make fresh flowers last longer

Here’s how to ensure the beautiful fresh-cut flowers from your garden last for days and days.

by

When I started growing flowers in my first garden it was a huge pleasure to carry them into the house and live with them more intimately. That experience sent me down the path of becoming an urban flower farmer. And I learned a lot along the way. Here are some tips for picking flowers from your garden or balcony to bring into your own home so they last as long as possible. (The tips also apply to bouquets.)

Photo, Kristin Sjaarda.

1. Hydration is key

Make sure your plants are well hydrated before picking. If the weather is dry, give them a good soaking the day before or several hours before you pick.

Sarah Nixon is an urban flower farmer and floral designer in Toronto. Since 2002 her flower company, My Luscious Backyard, has sustainably grown over 50 varieties of cut flowers in a micro-farm in many residential yards in Toronto’s downtown west side. 

