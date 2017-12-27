Home Decor

The Biggest Kitchen Trends Of 2018 — And How To Get Them In Your Home

Things are about to get bold.

by

In 2017, the minimal kitchen was king, with pictures of kitchens bathed in sleek white and neutral colours flooding Instagram and Pinterest. The year to come will be a bit busier, with colourful accessories, patterned backsplash, matte black appliances and contrasting tones. Here are nine ways to update the tastiest room in your home.

