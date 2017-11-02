Home Decor

Ikea’s Winter Line Is Here. Our 22 Favourite Pieces To Shop Now

Get ready to deck the halls with all things Ikea.

by

Ikea winter line 2017

Here’s the thing about Ikea holiday lines: they always have beautiful Scandi-inspired tree decorations, string lights and tableware but it sells out fast. (Like, really fast). So we’ve rounded up the most-gorgeous pieces from the collection that will bring some festive cheer to your home (and make your decor shopping as stress-free as possible.)

1 of 22

Previous
Next

Unscented block candles

$10/set of 3, Ikea

Previous
Next

Resources