Get A Sneak Peek Of Ikea’s Tempting, Outdoor-Ready Summer Line

Ikea‘s summer outdoor line hits stores on March 1. And, while it might seem a little over ambitious to buy a new patio furniture set while much of the country still has snow on the ground, we’re here to assure you it’s not. The summer collection sells out fast, and this year’s line is particularly gorgeous — so you’ll want to shop it asap. This year’s collection is all about creating an outdoor oasis so you can maximize your enjoyment of the sweet summer heat. We got a sneak peek at what you can expect — outdoor pendant lamps, bright beach-style chairs, a fun pastel cutlery set and lots of plant accessories:

1. 2. Pendant Lamp $50, Ikea. 3. Bowl $15, Ikea. 4. 5. Hanging Planter $13, Ikea. 6. Pendant Lamp $12, Ikea. 7. Mug $2, Ikea. 8. 9. Watering Can $8, Ikea. 10. Plant pot $25, Ikea. 11. Tin with lid $5/pack of 3, Ikea. 12. 13. Beach chair $40, Ikea. 14. Table lamp $15, Ikea. 15. Rug $30, Ikea. 16. Tray with handle $10, Ikea. 17. 18. Mug $4, Ikea. 19. Tablecloth $25, Ikea. 20. 18 piece cutlery set $2, Ikea. 21. 22. Cushion cover $20, Ikea. 23. Lantern $30, Ikea. 24. Plant stand $8, Ikea.