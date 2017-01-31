A sneak peak at Ikea’s ingenious new spring line

Bring on the quillows (pillows that turn into quilts)!

3

For its 9th PS collection, Ikea has made its stylish, sensible furniture even more functional. The line is filled with multi-purpose products, like a pillow that unfolds into a quilt, a couch that pulls apart into lounge chairs and a self-watering pot that lets you neglect your plants for a full two weeks. Here’s a sneak peek at the 50-piece line, hitting stores in February.

Corner chair

Buy two of these to create a sofa! The sofa is made from powder-coated steel and the easy-wash cushions have an anti-slip back to keep them in place. $299.

3 comments on “A sneak peak at Ikea’s ingenious new spring line

  1. :-) OK !

    Reply

  2. Somehow “underwhelmed” comes to mind. Sorry Ikea – used to be a fan but not this season.

    Reply

  3. Disappointing to see a lack of ingenuity in designs. I’ve loved Ikea in the past, but these pieces lack good design and materials, leaving us with tacky.

    Reply

