I Lived With The Google Home ‘Personal Assistant’ For A Month And Here’s What Happened

I’ve been captivated with the idea of a voice-activated “personal assistant” ever since the Amazon Echo — a small smart speaker that’s completely controlled by your voice — was released in 2014. You can ask it just about anything: the weather, to play your favourite music, order food or an Uber, or even to buy you something off Amazon — without booting up your computer or picking up your phone. The downside? This genius little machine (which starts at just US$50) still isn’t available for purchase in Canada.

So when Google released their own version of the Echo — Google Home — in Canada at the end of June (at $180, it’s comparable in price to the newest Amazon Echo), I got my hands on one ASAP. I was so curious to know if this smart speaker was going to make my life easier.

Unlike Echo, which is known as Alexa, the Google gadget is known as… Google. It comes with one half-robot-half-human-sounding female voice, which you cannot change — I asked it. Another one of my first questions was: “OK Google, do you know what love is?” Its answer: “Love is when you can never get enough of something no matter how much time you spend with it. That’s exactly how I feel about searching.”

The device, which is about the size of a coffee mug, was super easy to set up. I just plugged it into an outlet on the main floor in my living room, downloaded the Google Home app on my phone and connected to my Gmail account. I spent a month trying it out. Here’s what I can report:

1. It’s changed the way I listen to music at home.

Before Google Home, I would plug my phone into my living room stereo. When I was making dinner and wanted to switch the song or turn down the music, I’d have to walk over to the stereo, unlock my phone and make the adjustments. Now all I have to say is, “OK Google, turn it up,” or “OK Google, play today’s top hits,” and, without missing a beat, it launches into a playlist from the streaming service Google Play Music. What I’m most impressed with is the sound quality — for such a tiny device, the sound is impeccable. The device also works with Spotify and other popular music streaming services. The downsides: You need a premium Spotify or Google Play Music subscription for it to play specific songs and it doesn’t yet work with iTunes.

2. It makes mornings informative.

If you’ve got an overflowing calendar, this is the function for you. If you say, “OK Google, tell me about my day,” it’ll tell you today’s forecast, give you a snippet of news, tell you what your commute to work looks like and list off any reminders or calendar meetings stored in your Google calendar.

3. Google Home knows how to beatbox.

Seriously. After asking Google to put on some celebratory music for an impromptu dance party in my kitchen with a few friends, someone said, “OK Google, you know how to party!” to which it replied, “I’ve been practicing my beatboxing,” and then proceeded to share its latest creation, which, I’ll admit, was impressive.

4. It makes grocery shopping a whole lot easier.

How many times have you used the last of something in your pantry and then forgotten to re-stock on your next grocery run? Next time, just say, “OK Google, add olive oil to my shopping list,” and the item will be added in the app, which you can pull up in the grocery store on your phone.

5. I always know if I’m going to be early — or late.

If you choose to store your address in the Google Home app, you can ask the device how long it will take to drive to a specific destination, including up-to-date traffic. Google will even suggest a specific route if there’s traffic elsewhere.

6. Google Home can control the temperature and lights in your home.

If you invest in partner thermostats (like Nest) and lights (like Philips), you can control the temperature and lights in your home with your voice. Smart home genius!

7. It can’t send texts like Siri.

I tried. But Google assured me it’s working on it (its go-to phrase when it doesn’t know how to do something.)

8. It also can’t order a pizza.

(Unless you are located in the U.S., then order away by saying, “OK Google, talk to Domino’s.”)

9. You can mute the microphone on the back of your device if you’re worried about any Big-Brother-style eavesdropping.

That way, if you’re having a heated discussion and are worried about Google Home listening in, it won’t be able to hear you.

Final verdict:

Google Home is fun splurge, especially if you have a very busy calendar, are looking to make mornings easier, or want to build a smart home but don’t know where to start. I did wish it could online shop or send texts like Amazon Echo, but think it’s worth the money if you’re looking for an awesome hands-free speaker that also tells you the weather.

