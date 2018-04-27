We Spent $500 At Ikea And Turned A Cramped Studio Apartment Into A Cute, Well-Organized Home

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Living in a studio apartment can seem daunting from a design perspective — you’ve just got one open room to sleep, live and eat in. So how do you make it a functional small space on a budget? In this episode of The Home Primp, Chatelaine Home Editor Alexandra Gater sets out to make over a studio apartment — using only Ikea furniture.
The challenge:
This small studio apartment is tiny — as in around 400 sq.ft. tiny. The tenant didn’t want to sacrifice comfort (who would!) but having a queen-sized bed meant that a couch wouldn’t fit. And, because the apartment was completely open, there was no designated space for an entryway or dining area.
The small space makeover:
Gater took a trip to Ikea for some small-space ideas and left with lots of furniture to hack. Watch as she turns a mirror into a wall light, jazzes up a stool (that doubles as a side table) with chalk paint and makes an entryway organizer out of a spice rack. One perfect trick for small spaces is to style the bed like a couch when you’re not sleeping in it — Gater takes you through how. Plus, a single Ikea shelf is the perfect way to divide the living space and even creates a little space for an entryway.