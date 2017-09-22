We Gave This Awkward Bedroom Alcove A Total Makeover — For Under $300

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
This week, in our video series The Home Primp, we set out to transform a Toronto bedroom with a wasted-space problem.
The challenge: During a major renovation, the bedroom closet was removed, leaving an awkward, slanted alcove that made the rest of the bedroom feel empty and lackluster.
How we primped it: We outfitted the space with a gallery wall (watch the video to see you how you can create one yourself), lots of cozy knits and a seating area to enjoy a good book and a cup of coffee.