We Gave This Awkward Bedroom Alcove A Total Makeover — For Under $300

This week, in our video series The Home Primp, we set out to transform a Toronto bedroom with a wasted-space problem.

The challenge: During a major renovation, the bedroom closet was removed, leaving an awkward, slanted alcove that made the rest of the bedroom feel empty and lackluster.

How we primped it: We outfitted the space with a gallery wall (watch the video to see you how you can create one yourself), lots of cozy knits and a seating area to enjoy a good book and a cup of coffee.

How much we spent: $255

Watch the full transformation above.

Products we bought:

Minted Dot Dots wrapping paper

Minted Open Crazy Late art print

Minted Waiting Room art print

Minted Model9 art print

Minted Jamba wrapping paper

EQ3 Nine to Five clock

Indigo neon cloud light

Other products featured:

You Look So Cute Today art print by The Frizz Kid

Minted Mountain Range art print

Minted Shining Statement art print

Kekoni copper double birdcage pendant

Stephanie Cheng Sun Bathers art print

Deidre Wicks cat with headband art print

HomeSense grey sheepskin rug

Homesense floor cushions

Wayfair Ivy Bronx Judah arm chair with wooden legs

Ikea Ranarp floor lamp