We Gave This Awkward Bedroom Alcove A Total Makeover — For Under $300

Before: wasted space. After: a cozy reading nook (with a gallery wall!) — all on a budget.

by

This week, in our video series The Home Primp, we set out to transform a Toronto bedroom with a wasted-space problem.

The challenge: During a major renovation, the bedroom closet was removed, leaving an awkward, slanted alcove that made the rest of the bedroom feel empty and lackluster.

Alcove

How we primped it: We outfitted the space with a gallery wall (watch the video to see you how you can create one yourself), lots of cozy knits and a seating area to enjoy a good book and a cup of coffee.

bedroom alcove decorating ideas

How much we spent: $255

Watch the full transformation above.

Products we bought: 
Minted Dot Dots wrapping paper
Minted Open Crazy Late art print
Minted Waiting Room art print
Minted Model9 art print
Minted Jamba wrapping paper
EQ3 Nine to Five clock
Indigo neon cloud light

Other products featured:
You Look So Cute Today art print by The Frizz Kid
Minted Mountain Range art print
Minted Shining Statement art print
Kekoni copper double birdcage pendant
Stephanie Cheng Sun Bathers art print
Deidre Wicks cat with headband art print
HomeSense grey sheepskin rug
Homesense floor cushions
Wayfair Ivy Bronx Judah arm chair with wooden legs
Ikea Ranarp floor lamp

Resources