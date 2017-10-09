Advertisement
We Transformed A Lacklustre Nursery For Under $500 — Here’s How You Can Too

This lucky baby’s room gets a major primp, on a budget.

This week, in our video series The Home Primp, we set out to transform a baby’s nursery for under $500.

The challenge: This room was only recently converted into a nursery, and though it had a good base to work with (fresh paint on the walls, matching furniture), it was lacking personality and organization.

The Home Primp nursery before

How we primped it: We added some colour to the walls with art, created a mini library wall (with a sweet Ikea hack) and organized the change table area.

How much we spent: $462

Watch the full transformation above.

Products featured:

