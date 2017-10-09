We Transformed A Lacklustre Nursery For Under $500 — Here’s How You Can Too

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
This week, in our video series The Home Primp, we set out to transform a baby’s nursery for under $500.
The challenge: This room was only recently converted into a nursery, and though it had a good base to work with (fresh paint on the walls, matching furniture), it was lacking personality and organization.
How we primped it: We added some colour to the walls with art, created a mini library wall (with a sweet Ikea hack) and organized the change table area.