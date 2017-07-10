How to transform your bookshelf into a Pinterest-inspired masterpiece — for under $150

This week, in our new home video series The Home Primp, we set out to transform a pair of old bookshelves into a beautiful focal point for a bright bedroom.

The challenge: The shelves weren’t pretty to look at, and the owner’s knew it. They had been wanting to replace them for over two years, but never got around to it. The result? A mess of books, magazines, trinkets and miscellaneous objects piled high in mismatched, falling apart shelves.

How we primped it: We culled the books Marie Kondo-style, decked out three white Ikea bookshelves in fun wallpaper and did a complete re-organization to make space for all the great things the owner’s had. The result? A room game-changer, with cute storage solutions and all of their favourite books and art on display.

How much we spent: $148.

Watch the full transformation above!

Products we used:

Ikea Billy bookcases

Chasing Paper Speckle wallpaper

Urban Walls Irregular Dots decals

Ikea Tjena box with lid

Baba Souk basket with pompoms

Cactus vase

Minted Sleepy Kitty art print by Tyler Tea

Ikea Harliga glass dome with base

Indigo copper string LED indoor lights

Minted Dance art print in yellow by Paper Dahlia

Justine Ma cacti prints

Christine Flynn palm trees postcard

Kikkerland solar Queen

Indigo My Cinema Lightbox mini

Paperchase gold flying piggy bank

Ikea Rens sheepskin

Mayfair Ivy Bronx Judah arm chair with wooden legs

HomeSense rug

Cambie Design handmade tassels in blue

Sunbathers art print by Stephanie Cheng

LOFT bouquet toss jumpsuit

