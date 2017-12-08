how to tie the perfect bow

Here’s the secret to top any present with a swoon-worthy bow. It’s what I call the ribbon tail. Here are the how-to instructions with photos:

Start with good quality ribbon-like fabric — expensive ribbon falls better than cheap ribbon. A double sided satin ribbon works best as you don’t have to fuss with the good side and bad side. Also, you’ll need about meter of ribbon to tie a good bow, plus however much ribbon you need to wrap around the gift.

1. Depending on how thick your ribbon is, you might or might not be able to tie a double knot before starting your bow:



2. Reach way back in your kindergarten memory, when you first learned to tie your laces, and that’s how you tie a bow. Make two loops and tie them together in a simple knot:



3. Smooth the knot cover over and pull tight, making sure both loops are the same size. Leave a long tail on both ends.



4. Now here’s the magic part: Take the “tail” of the ribbon and fold it back in towards the centre knot. Add a dot of glue (right where you see my fingers are holding it down).



5. Cut on a bias or with a v-notch. Now that’s a pro-looking bow. Doesn’t matter what the gift is, this will wow’em!