How to decorate according to your zodiac sign

8. Scorpio: reclusive retreat

Scorpios are a private lot whose emotions run deep. Highly intuitive and ever curious, they want to know everything about everyone. Their home is their sanctuary and they will go to great lengths to insure it is a refuge from the outside world. Their passionate side often results in a home that is carefully considered and truly personal. Muted, calming colours and handcrafted items will figure prominently in their homes.