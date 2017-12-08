Home Decor

7 Hostess Gifts You Can Buy In Bulk

Purchase one of these items in multiples and have gifts for hosts (and teachers and in-laws) at the ready all holiday season.

by

Hostess gifts are small tokens that go a long way to show your appreciation for the hard work and dedication of your beloved hostess. Here, some classic ideas for hostess gifts you can keep on hand for this busy season of socializing.

1 of 7

Previous
Next

Throw blankets

There are so many beautiful (and inexpensive) throw blankets on the market. Look for sales near the holidays and stock up on a few. Tip: tie with a festive ribbon — no wrapping necessary.

Previous
Next
  • Click here for more from our 2017 gift guide
Resources