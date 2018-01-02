The 10 Hottest New Home Decor Trends For 2018

1. Lilac is the new millennial pink

Last year, the dusty hue of millennial pink was just about everywhere — including all things home décor related. But with Pantone’s announcement that ultra violet was going to be the colour of 2018, be prepared to see a lighter, lilac version popping up in the dusty pink’s place. Like millennial pink, it’s a sophisticated hue that’s not just reserved for nurseries.



2. Bold kitchens

If you’ve always dreamed of having a kitchen that also feels like your living room, you’re in luck. Bold colours (get ready to see teal just about everywhere), patterned floor tiles and natural elements like Persian rugs and bamboo pendants are making their way into the tastiest room of the house — the kitchen.

3. The colour sage

This is the new neutral of 2018 — it’s soft, but its hit of colour make it a great option if you’re looking for something with a bit more life than white. Get ready to see this hue in accessories, on walls and furniture.

4. Herringbone wood floors

We saw an abundance of herringbone tile on kitchen backsplash and bathroom floors last year, but this v-shaped pattern is now making its way onto hardwood floors.



5. Wallpaper

Wallpaper is one of the easiest ways to change up your space. This is especially true now that a surge of removable wallpapers means that installation is easy (no glue or paste!) and you don’t have to commit to the pattern forever.

6. Bright accessories

Neutral rooms are still a trend to covet, but hits of colour in appliances, furniture and accessories are entering into the mix. Rugs, pendant lamps and small appliances like toasters are a great way to add pop to your space.

7. Virtual reality before you buy

Buying a new couch from your old couch is convenient, but not always the most practical. Which is why more decor retailers are introducing VR apps that let you see what the piece will look like in your space, before you buy. One example? Ikea, which this year launched Ikea Place, allowing you to virtually try furniture in your home.

8. Lights doubling as wall art

From bulbs you can control with your phone to light panels that react to music, we’re seeing more products allowing lighting to be easily tailored to a specific mood or time of day.

