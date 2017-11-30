The Easy Way To Get A Gorgeous, Holiday-Ready Mantle — For Under $50

This week, in our video series The Home Primp, we set out to deck this mantle for the holidays. Bonus? You don’t have to take anything down once the holidays are over! We show you how to use the same accessories two different ways so you can keep it up year round.

The challenge: This original mantle was piled high with the family’s beloved trinkets, but it was missing a pop of colour and festive cheer.

How we primped it: We added elements like fresh greenery, fun garlands and lots of twinkly lights to create a fun twist on holiday decor.

How much we spent: $48

Watch the full transformation above.

Products featured:

Art print From $21, Minted.