The Easy Way To Get A Gorgeous, Holiday-Ready Mantle — For Under $50

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
This week, in our video series The Home Primp, we set out to deck this mantle for the holidays. Bonus? You don’t have to take anything down once the holidays are over! We show you how to use the same accessories two different ways so you can keep it up year round.
The challenge: This original mantle was piled high with the family’s beloved trinkets, but it was missing a pop of colour and festive cheer.
How we primped it: We added elements like fresh greenery, fun garlands and lots of twinkly lights to create a fun twist on holiday decor.